Two arrested in Walton County cold case murder

Two men have been arrested in connection to the death of a Lawrenceville woman in June of 2013.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division and the Walton County Cold Case Unit announced the arrest of 32 year-old Christopher Ryan Holcomb of Loganville and placed an arrest hold on 38 year-old Seth Burson, who is currently imprisoned at the Lee State Prison in Leesburg.

Both are now facing felony murder charges in the death of 26 year-old Heather Chandler of Gwinnett County on June 3, 2013.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit and the Criminal Investigation Division as well as the Clarke County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation.

