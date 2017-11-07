Missing 12 year-old boy found safe

The U.S. Army has awarded a North Paulding High School senior with the Medal of Heroism for potentially saving the life of a freshman who was in the midst of a heat stroke.More >
The U.S. Army has awarded a North Paulding High School senior with the Medal of Heroism for potentially saving the life of a freshman who was in the midst of a heat stroke.More >
A Gwinnett County high school student is assaulted in her high school locker room and the entire act was caught on video.More >
A Gwinnett County high school student is assaulted in her high school locker room and the entire act was caught on video.More >
Police say a cyclist was hit by a vehicle in downtown Atlanta Monday evening. The cyclist was hit at the intersection of Luckie Street and Ivan Allen Jr. Drive.More >
Police say a cyclist was hit by a vehicle in downtown Atlanta Monday evening. The cyclist was hit at the intersection of Luckie Street and Ivan Allen Jr. Drive.More >
We're just one day away from Election Day and there's a new front-runner in the race to replace Kasim Reed for mayor of Atlanta.More >
We're just one day away from Election Day and there's a new front-runner in the race to replace Kasim Reed for mayor of Atlanta.More >
One person is dead and two others are injured after fire from a tractor trailer crash spread to a home in Cartersville Tuesday morning.More >
One person is dead and two others are injured after fire from a tractor trailer crash spread to a home in Cartersville Tuesday morning.More >