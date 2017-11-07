Missing 12 year-old boy found safe - CBS46 News

Missing 12 year-old boy found safe

By WGCL Digital Team
PAULDING COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office has located a missing 12 year-old boy.

Jaden Cannon, 12, was last seen in the area of Senator Road. 

He's described as a bi-racial male, standing about 5'6" tall and weighing about 145 pounds. He has brownish-brown curly hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-short and gym shorts.

