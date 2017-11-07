Separate crashes snarl traffic on I-285

Separate crashes along I-285 in metro Atlanta caused a major headache for drivers late Tuesday morning.

In Fulton County, all lanes were blocked on SB I-285 near Camp Creek Parkway due to what GDOT called "police activity."

The crash caused a huge backup in the area.

Another crash on I-285 closed 3 of 4 westbound lanes at Flat Shoals Road. The roadway reopened around 12:30 p.m.

No word on what caused either crash.

