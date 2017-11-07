GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Cobb County

According to Georgia Bureau of Investigations Public Information Officer Nelly Miles, the GBI has been called out to Cobb County to investigate an officer-involved shooting.
At the request of the Cobb County Police Department, the #GBI is responding to an officer involved shooting investigation.— Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) November 7, 2017
Not much information is known at this time, but we have a crew on the scene gathering more information. Stay with CBS 46 as this story develops.
