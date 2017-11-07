Arrest made in connection to restaurant robberies around Gwinnett County

The shopping center on Five Forks Trickum Road in Gwinnett County is just minutes from where Robert Gibson lives. Gibson and his wife often take a short cut around the Marco's Pizza to get to their subdivision.More >
The shopping center on Five Forks Trickum Road in Gwinnett County is just minutes from where Robert Gibson lives. Gibson and his wife often take a short cut around the Marco's Pizza to get to their subdivision.More >
A Gwinnett County high school student is assaulted in her high school locker room and the entire act was caught on video.More >
A Gwinnett County high school student is assaulted in her high school locker room and the entire act was caught on video.More >
An inmate at a Buford correctional facility is dead after an apparent suicide on Sunday afternoon.More >
An inmate at a Buford correctional facility is dead after an apparent suicide on Sunday afternoon.More >
It is one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in metro Atlanta. What happened to an 18-year-old college student after he left a popular night club? Thursday marks exactly 10 years since his disappearance.More >
It is one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in metro Atlanta. What happened to an 18-year-old college student after he left a popular night club? Thursday marks exactly 10 years since his disappearance.More >
Police are searching for at least four suspects accused of stealing as many as 12 vehicles from an Audi dealership in Duluth on Sunday.More >
Police are searching for at least four suspects accused of stealing as many as 12 vehicles from an Audi dealership in Duluth on Sunday.More >
The U.S. Army has awarded a North Paulding High School senior with the Medal of Heroism for potentially saving the life of a freshman who was in the midst of a heat stroke.More >
The U.S. Army has awarded a North Paulding High School senior with the Medal of Heroism for potentially saving the life of a freshman who was in the midst of a heat stroke.More >
A Gwinnett County high school student is assaulted in her high school locker room and the entire act was caught on video.More >
A Gwinnett County high school student is assaulted in her high school locker room and the entire act was caught on video.More >
We're just one day away from Election Day and there's a new front-runner in the race to replace Kasim Reed for mayor of Atlanta.More >
We're just one day away from Election Day and there's a new front-runner in the race to replace Kasim Reed for mayor of Atlanta.More >
Police say a cyclist was hit by a vehicle in downtown Atlanta Monday evening. The cyclist was hit at the intersection of Luckie Street and Ivan Allen Jr. Drive.More >
Police say a cyclist was hit by a vehicle in downtown Atlanta Monday evening. The cyclist was hit at the intersection of Luckie Street and Ivan Allen Jr. Drive.More >
Police are searching for several suspects after as many as eight new Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks were stolen from a dealership in Newnan early Monday morning.More >
Police are searching for several suspects after as many as eight new Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks were stolen from a dealership in Newnan early Monday morning.More >