Arrest made in connection to restaurant robberies around Gwinnett County

The shopping center on Five Forks Trickum Road in Gwinnett County is just minutes from where Robert Gibson lives.

Gibson and his wife often take a short cut around the Marco's Pizza to get to their subdivision.

“We always go to the Fitness 19 several times a week and once or twice a month Marco’s either eat in or take out.”

He says he and his wife have parked their car and walked through the lot often.

However, in early October a Marco’s employee closed up shop and was walking to his car when he was shot as someone attempted to rob him.

“We did not find out until we got back in town.”

This news was surprising to Gibson, but confirmation that the two men involved were taken into custody came as a relief.

“Not common at all around here.”

Gwinnett County Police arrested 23-year-old Dametrius Sims and 20-year-old Oshay Howard for this incident along with a surprising twist.

“As the detective was investigating the case what he found was the two suspects linked to this criminal case were in fact linked to several other robberies here in Gwinnett County,” says Gwinett County Police Department Corporal Michele Pihera.

Police say that includes a robbery at Golden Corral on Stone Mountain Highway, as well as at a Steak and Shake, and the robbery of two food delivery drivers.

Howard is also linked to the shooting and homicide at the Midnight Blu Café on October 1.

“We can tell by the robberies they were involved in that they were showing an escalation in their violence so it was only a matter of time before that we started reporting on not only additional shootings but possible homicides.”

Management at the Marco’s Pizza did not comment, but patrons like Gibson say it’s sad but at time unavoidable.

“You can’t run away from crime. It’s everywhere.”

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

