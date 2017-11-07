Entrepreneurs are striking gold with new businesses in Atlanta

Atlanta seems to be the right place to open a new business, and according to this year’s Kauffman Index of Growth Entrepreneurship Atlanta is in the top 10 with an increasing rate of startup growth.

Mychel Snoop Dillard can remember a time or two when she stood inside this establishment and was overcome with emotion.

“Sometimes I mean it literally brings tears to my eyes, like I’ll kind of be just standing there by myself you know just really thinking about the struggle you know that I went through.”

Tucked away on Jesse Hill Junior Drive, The Hookah Hideaway serves as a testimony to what building a business is all about.

“You definitely get that feeling of success.”

Dillard was a businesswoman in Nashville until seven years ago when she decided Atlanta was the city to grow this passion.

“Coming from a city like Nashville that I think was not very conducive for startups, especially black businesses.”

Starting up a business is what she knows best.

“I can make my own decisions I like to provide opportunities and jobs for other people.”

And doing so in a city highly rated for startups was the right move.

The entrepreneur also has a second establishment, Escobar Restaurant and Tapas, which she owns with rapper Two Chainz.

“I always say that I probably would not be as far as I am today had I not come to a city like Atlanta that really is just a hub and a nurture for startups.”

Fred Elsberry says the city offers all the elements.

“There’s a lot of people here from different races and backgrounds so you see a lot of people like yourself that are not only customers but also business owners,” says Elsberry who works for Better Business Bureau Atlanta.

It is also the mindset and increase in startups that can help Atlanta in other ways, such as winning over bigger business like Amazon.

“For them to see that environment her has got to help us in our bid to become their second headquarters.”

