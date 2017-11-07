Voters cast ballots for mayor of Atlanta

Voters are casting their ballots for the next mayor of Atlanta, and there are plenty of candidates. If no candidate gets 50 percent of the vote, the election will go to a runoff in December.

Two candidates who have emerged as front runners are Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood.

Officials with Bottoms' campaign -- who has the endorsement of current Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed -- says if she makes it to the runoff, she'll become mayor.

Norwood cast her ballot at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Peachtree Presbyterian Church. If elected, Norwood would be Atlanta's first white mayor since 1974, leading a city of more than 470,000 people.

Eight years ago, Reed beat Norwood in a runoff by just over 700 votes. According to her website, Norwood says she'll continue to fight for a more safe, transparent, prosperous and sustainable Atlanta.

She's hoping to either win or make it to the runoff.

Meanwhile, officials with former city council president Caesar Mitchell says don't count him out. He was the first candidate to throw his name in the hat for mayor, and was initially the front runner before slipping in the polls.

The 44-year-old Atlanta native has also officially raised the most money.

