Voters cast ballots for mayor of Atlanta

Ron Bell, the friend of Georgia Tech head basketball coach Josh Pastner, says he's the one who provided benefits to the school's basketball players in violation of NCAA rules, and says the school is underplaying the violations, according to CBS Sports.More >
Voters are casting their ballots for the next mayor of Atlanta, and there are plenty of candidates. If no candidate gets 50 percent of the vote, the election will go to a runoff in December.More >
Police are trying to track down a man seen on surveillance video breaking into several vehicles in the parking lot of an East Atlanta restaurant.More >
Hours after the mass shooting at a Texas church, the Texas Attorney General went on a cable news show calling for some churchgoers to be armed. CBS46 talked to pastors in metro Atlanta about how they handle church security.More >
Two of the five deadliest mass shootings happened in the last 35 days, and the same familiar debate rages online.More >
The U.S. Army has awarded a North Paulding High School senior with the Medal of Heroism for potentially saving the life of a freshman who was in the midst of a heat stroke.More >
We're just one day away from Election Day and there's a new front-runner in the race to replace Kasim Reed for mayor of Atlanta.More >
A Gwinnett County high school student is assaulted in her high school locker room and the entire act was caught on video.More >
Police say a cyclist was hit by a vehicle in downtown Atlanta Monday evening. The cyclist was hit at the intersection of Luckie Street and Ivan Allen Jr. Drive.More >
Police are searching for several suspects after as many as eight new Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks were stolen from a dealership in Newnan early Monday morning.More >
In less than a month citizens of Atlanta will take to the polls to elect their next mayor, but before then, 12 candidates continue to pound the pavement in hopes of solidifying more votes.More >
City leaders are scrambling to comply with providing voting materials in Spanish to Gwinnett County’s large Latino population.More >
In the crowded race for mayor of the city if Atlanta, most candidates have focused on trying to generate name recognition. As the top candidates began to emerge, the claws came out.More >
Mary Norwood, one of the front-runners in the race to replace Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, is doing damage control after a woman claims the Norwood campaign is violating her rights.More >
CBS46 spoke with Atlanta mayoral candidate Vincent Fort, who's not one of the money leaders, but in third place, according to the latest independent poll.More >
A second actress is accusing former President George H.W. Bush of inappropriate touching. Jordana Grolnick says Bush grabbed her buttocks during a group photo last year at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine.More >
There are a dozen names on the ballot right now for mayor of Atlanta, but over the last few weeks, that number has dwindled just slightly.More >
