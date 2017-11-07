Report: Friend of Georgia Tech coach says self-reported violations underplayed

Ron Bell, the friend of Georgia Tech head basketball coach Josh Pastner, says he's the one who provided benefits to the school's basketball players in violation of NCAA rules, and says the school is underplaying the violations, according to CBS Sports.

On Thursday, Georgia Tech announced that it self-reported the violations to the NCAA and suspended both basketball players. Bell was not identified in the announcement.

Bell told CBS Sports that he gave two basketball players more than the amount of money self-reported by the school, and says Pastner knew about the violations before the Oct. 2 date that was reported.

Bell says the players were at his Arizona home in May, telling CBS Sports Pastner "100 percent" knew the players were staying at his home at the time.

Click here for the complete report from CBS Sports.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.