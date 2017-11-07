Report: Friend of Georgia Tech coach says self-reported violations underplayed

Police say a 3-year-old child who was in critical condition after being left in a car has died.More >
Ron Bell, the friend of Georgia Tech head basketball coach Josh Pastner, says he's the one who provided benefits to the school's basketball players in violation of NCAA rules, and says the school is underplaying the violations, according to CBS Sports.More >
Voters are casting their ballots for the next mayor of Atlanta, and there are plenty of candidates. If no candidate gets 50 percent of the vote, the election will go to a runoff in December.More >
Police are trying to track down a man seen on surveillance video breaking into several vehicles in the parking lot of an East Atlanta restaurant.More >
Hours after the mass shooting at a Texas church, the Texas Attorney General went on a cable news show calling for some churchgoers to be armed. CBS46 talked to pastors in metro Atlanta about how they handle church security.More >
The U.S. Army has awarded a North Paulding High School senior with the Medal of Heroism for potentially saving the life of a freshman who was in the midst of a heat stroke.More >
We're just one day away from Election Day and there's a new front-runner in the race to replace Kasim Reed for mayor of Atlanta.More >
A Gwinnett County high school student is assaulted in her high school locker room and the entire act was caught on video.More >
Police say a cyclist was hit by a vehicle in downtown Atlanta Monday evening. The cyclist was hit at the intersection of Luckie Street and Ivan Allen Jr. Drive.More >
Police are searching for several suspects after as many as eight new Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks were stolen from a dealership in Newnan early Monday morning.More >
