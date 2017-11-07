Family searching for missing mother

An Atlanta family is desperately searching for 57-year-old Terry Lynn Reed who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Police say Reed was released from Grady Hospital Sept. 26.

Her family fears the mother may be showing early signs of dementia, but say she has not been formerly diagnosed.

Reed's daughter says she is known to associate with World Changers Church in College Park.

If any information is known on her whereabouts, contact The Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at (404) 546-4235.

