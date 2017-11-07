Alleged bank robber caught after interview with CBS46

A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.

Duluth police say Eric Rivers s is the man accused of robbing several Gwinnett County banks in recent weeks. They've been looking for him, and they say they caught him with the the help of CBS46.

"I think you caught him off guard. I think you surprised him," says Det. Scott Pendegrass. "Before cameras were rolling, he said he wanted to take off his durag and hat."

While at the shopping center near Lawrenceville-Suwanne Road and Duluth Highway, he indulged in an opportunity to be appear on television.

"Gwinnett County doesn't really have it's own transportation so MARTA coming out here will really help out a lot," said Rivers.

Police say Rivers robbed the Chase Bank on Collins Hill Road before the interview. They also say he was in several other nearby banks scoping them out.

Right after the interview, police say he went into a nearby Fidelity Bank.

"He has kind of a skit he plays. He goes into them and spends an extended amount of time in the banks," says Det. Pendegrass.

He was arrested Tuesday night. CBS46 was there as he was escorted into the Lawrenceville Police Department.

"We have no other evidence there was anybody else with him, so we would say he's by himself," says Det. Pendegrass.

In total, police say this guy hit up five banks and was successful at two.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.