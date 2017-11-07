Pastor's fridge breaks, forced to wait over month for service

Voters have cast their ballots for the next mayor of Atlanta, but they're still being counted. If no candidate gets 50 percent of the vote, the election will go to a runoff in December.More >
A member of the clergy is calling on Harry. He's a Jamaican pastor who purchased a refrigerator with an extended warranty. When his refrigerator broke, he waited a month for service. That's when he turned to Harry to cool things off.More >
Police say a 3-year-old child who was in critical condition after being left in a car has died.More >
Ron Bell, the friend of Georgia Tech head basketball coach Josh Pastner, says he's the one who provided benefits to the school's basketball players in violation of NCAA rules, and says the school is underplaying the violations, according to CBS Sports.More >
Police are trying to track down a man seen on surveillance video breaking into several vehicles in the parking lot of an East Atlanta restaurant.More >
A member of the clergy is calling on Harry. He's a Jamaican pastor who purchased a refrigerator with an extended warranty. When his refrigerator broke, he waited a month for service. That's when he turned to Harry to cool things off.More >
If failing to pay bills has hurt your credit score, you may be looking for help.More >
When you book a hotel, do you use sites like Expedia and Travago, or do you book your room directly through a hotel? For months, a Johns Creek woman has been fighting with Expedia. She was overcharged thousands of dollars.More >
How well do you know your mechanic? A McDonough woman thought her Pep Boys could handle a basic brake job, but $4,300 later, she decided she'd Better Call Harry.More >
The Better Business Bureau wants you to know about an international scam to sell pets online. There are no pets, but the BBB believes there may be tens of thousands of victims in the U.S. and around the world.More >
We're just one day away from Election Day and there's a new front-runner in the race to replace Kasim Reed for mayor of Atlanta.More >
The U.S. Army has awarded a North Paulding High School senior with the Medal of Heroism for potentially saving the life of a freshman who was in the midst of a heat stroke.More >
A Gwinnett County high school student is assaulted in her high school locker room and the entire act was caught on video.More >
Two men have been arrested in connection to the death of a Lawrenceville woman in June of 2013.More >
Police say a cyclist was hit by a vehicle in downtown Atlanta Monday evening. The cyclist was hit at the intersection of Luckie Street and Ivan Allen Jr. Drive.More >
