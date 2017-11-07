Pastor's fridge breaks, forced to wait over month for service

The beluga whale exhibit at the Georgia Aquarium is currently closed as we await the arrival of a new baby beluga.More >
The beluga whale exhibit at the Georgia Aquarium is currently closed as we await the arrival of a new baby beluga.More >
Police say an 18-year-old woman was shot in the face late Tuesday while visiting friends in Atlanta.More >
Police say an 18-year-old woman was shot in the face late Tuesday while visiting friends in Atlanta.More >
Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood will advance to a runoff in the race for mayor of Atlanta. The runoff is a result of no candidate getting 50 percent of the vote.More >
Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood will advance to a runoff in the race for mayor of Atlanta. The runoff is a result of no candidate getting 50 percent of the vote.More >
A member of the clergy is calling on Harry. He's a Jamaican pastor who purchased a refrigerator with an extended warranty. When his refrigerator broke, he waited a month for service. That's when he turned to Harry to cool things off.More >
A member of the clergy is calling on Harry. He's a Jamaican pastor who purchased a refrigerator with an extended warranty. When his refrigerator broke, he waited a month for service. That's when he turned to Harry to cool things off.More >
Police say a 3-year-old child who was in critical condition after being left in a car has died.More >
Police say a 3-year-old child who was in critical condition after being left in a car has died.More >
A member of the clergy is calling on Harry. He's a Jamaican pastor who purchased a refrigerator with an extended warranty. When his refrigerator broke, he waited a month for service. That's when he turned to Harry to cool things off.More >
A member of the clergy is calling on Harry. He's a Jamaican pastor who purchased a refrigerator with an extended warranty. When his refrigerator broke, he waited a month for service. That's when he turned to Harry to cool things off.More >
If failing to pay bills has hurt your credit score, you may be looking for help.More >
If failing to pay bills has hurt your credit score, you may be looking for help.More >
When you book a hotel, do you use sites like Expedia and Travago, or do you book your room directly through a hotel? For months, a Johns Creek woman has been fighting with Expedia. She was overcharged thousands of dollars.More >
When you book a hotel, do you use sites like Expedia and Travago, or do you book your room directly through a hotel? For months, a Johns Creek woman has been fighting with Expedia. She was overcharged thousands of dollars.More >
How well do you know your mechanic? A McDonough woman thought her Pep Boys could handle a basic brake job, but $4,300 later, she decided she'd Better Call Harry.More >
How well do you know your mechanic? A McDonough woman thought her Pep Boys could handle a basic brake job, but $4,300 later, she decided she'd Better Call Harry.More >
The Better Business Bureau wants you to know about an international scam to sell pets online. There are no pets, but the BBB believes there may be tens of thousands of victims in the U.S. and around the world.More >
The Better Business Bureau wants you to know about an international scam to sell pets online. There are no pets, but the BBB believes there may be tens of thousands of victims in the U.S. and around the world.More >
A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.More >
A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.More >
The company says it's investigating the death of a dog that was attacked in the grooming area of one of its Pennsylvania stores.More >
The company says it's investigating the death of a dog that was attacked in the grooming area of one of its Pennsylvania stores.More >
Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood will advance to a runoff in the race for mayor of Atlanta. The runoff is a result of no candidate getting 50 percent of the vote.More >
Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood will advance to a runoff in the race for mayor of Atlanta. The runoff is a result of no candidate getting 50 percent of the vote.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating after two Forest Park Police officers were shot during an incident on Wednesday morning.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating after two Forest Park Police officers were shot during an incident on Wednesday morning.More >
Police say an 18-year-old woman was shot in the face late Tuesday while visiting friends in Atlanta.More >
Police say an 18-year-old woman was shot in the face late Tuesday while visiting friends in Atlanta.More >