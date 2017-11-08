Cloudy, scattered rain in Atlanta Wednesday - CBS46 News

Cloudy, scattered rain in Atlanta Wednesday

By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Expect cloudy skies in Atlanta Wednesday with scattered rain and cooler temperatures. 

Will it rain?

  • Yes

What you need to know

  • After record heat Tuesday, expect temperatures to be more than 10 degrees cooler Wednesday afternoon with highs only in the lower 60's, which will be because of cloudy skies with scattered showers. While scattered showers will impact the city, no severe storms are expected.

Plan your day

  • 8 AM
    Cloudy | 61° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
     
  • Noon
    Cloudy | 62° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
     
  • 3 PM
    Cloudy with rain possible | 63° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
     
  • 5 PM
    Cloudy with rain possible | 60° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
     
  • 7 PM
    Cloudy with rain possible | 57° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
     
  • 11 PM
    Cloudy with rain possible | 53° | Northeast wind at 0-5 mph.

Wednesday's Almanac 

  • Normal High: 66°
  • Record High: 83° from 1986
     
  • Normal Low: 47°
  • Record Low: 25° from 1976
     
  • Sunset: 5:39 p.m.

Next chance of rain

  • Thursday

