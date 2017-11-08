Police: 18-year-old woman shot in face visiting friends in Atlanta

According to Georgia Bureau of Investigations Public Information Officer Nelly Miles, the GBI has been called out to Cobb County to investigate an officer-involved shooting.More >
Police say an 18-year-old woman was shot in the face late Tuesday while visiting friends in Atlanta.More >
A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.More >
A SWAT team was deployed to an area of DeKalb County as police worked to detain a suspect that allegedly shot at an officer early Tuesday morning.More >
Police say a cyclist was hit by a vehicle in downtown Atlanta Monday evening. The cyclist was hit at the intersection of Luckie Street and Ivan Allen Jr. Drive.More >
Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood will advance to a runoff in the race for mayor of Atlanta. The runoff is a result of no candidate getting 50 percent of the vote.More >
A member of the clergy is calling on Harry. He's a Jamaican pastor who purchased a refrigerator with an extended warranty. When his refrigerator broke, he waited a month for service. That's when he turned to Harry to cool things off.More >
Police say a 3-year-old child who was in critical condition after being left in a car has died.More >
Ron Bell, the friend of Georgia Tech head basketball coach Josh Pastner, says he's the one who provided benefits to the school's basketball players in violation of NCAA rules, and says the school is underplaying the violations, according to CBS Sports.More >
We're just one day away from Election Day and there's a new front-runner in the race to replace Kasim Reed for mayor of Atlanta.More >
The idea of computers taking over the planet and threatening to end humanity has been a science-fiction favorite for a long time, but if you thought it was all fiction and no science, think again.More >
Police are searching for a Clayton County boy who ran away from home on Monday.More >
