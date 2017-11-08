Police: 18-year-old woman shot in face visiting friends in Atlanta

Police say an 18-year-old woman was shot in the face late Tuesday while visiting friends in Atlanta.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. in the 800 block of W Marietta Street.

Young adults were inside smoking marijuana when a college-aged man picked up a gun and shot the woman in the face, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department.

The police spokesperson says the woman was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect told security to call 911 while fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

