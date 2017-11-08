Deputies help reunite daughter with mother's cremated remains

Two Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office deputies are being hailed as heroes after they were able to reunite a daughter with her mother's cremated remains that were left inside a home during an eviction.

Deputy Johnny Williams located the remains as he was doing a safety check of the home as crews prepared to clean it out during a civil eviction process. He turned those remains over to Master Deputy Lucas Catoggio who began researching who they belonged to.

The only information Catoggio had to go with was a label that only indicated which funeral home had done the cremation.

After making numerous phone calls, Catoggio caught up with the cremated woman's daughter, who had no idea that her stepfather had passed away, leaving the remains inside the home.

The daughter then made arrangements to pick up the remains on the anniversary of her mother's death.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.