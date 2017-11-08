Police seek help in locating missing Polk County woman - CBS46 News

Police seek help in locating missing Polk County woman

By WGCL Digital Team
ROCKMART, GA (CBS46) -

The Polk County Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a woman who hasn't been seen since Friday.

Keytahjaih Williams was last seen in the Blue Hole Road area of Rockmart on November 3. 

Williams is described as a black female with shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact  Polk County Police at 770-748-3400.

