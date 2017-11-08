Starbucks offering BOGO deal starting Thursday

Starbucks is offering customers a buy one, get one free drink special that will begin on Thursday.

The BOGO event takes place from November 9-13 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

It includes all drinks served at Starbucks, including holiday favorites.

The share event varies by market and Starbucks recommends checking with your local location for offer details.

Buy one drink, get one free to share. Nov. 9–13, 2–5pm. ?? this tweet to receive a reminder. #ShareEvent pic.twitter.com/UshZPhI540 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 6, 2017

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.