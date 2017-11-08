Starbucks offering BOGO deal starting Thursday - CBS46 News

Starbucks offering BOGO deal starting Thursday

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: MGN Online Source: MGN Online
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Starbucks is offering customers a buy one, get one free drink special that will begin on Thursday.

The BOGO event takes place from November 9-13 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

It includes all drinks served at Starbucks, including holiday favorites.

The share event varies by market and Starbucks recommends checking with your local location for offer details.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46