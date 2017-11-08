Exhibit closes at Georgia Aquarium as beluga whale goes into labor

The beluga whale exhibit at the Georgia Aquarium is currently closed as we await the arrival of a new baby beluga.

Qinu, the aquarium's beluga whale, showed signs of going into labor for the first time on Tuesday. Animal care and veterinary teams are closely monitoring her breathing, body positioning, and potential contractions.

In an update posted to Facebook hours ago, part of the baby calf has begun to emerge.

It can take several hours for a beluga whale to give birth and we'll keep you posted as to the progress.

