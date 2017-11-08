Veteran's Day freebies

A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.More >
A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.More >
The company says it's investigating the death of a dog that was attacked in the grooming area of one of its Pennsylvania stores.More >
The company says it's investigating the death of a dog that was attacked in the grooming area of one of its Pennsylvania stores.More >
Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood will advance to a runoff in the race for mayor of Atlanta. The runoff is a result of no candidate getting 50 percent of the vote.More >
Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood will advance to a runoff in the race for mayor of Atlanta. The runoff is a result of no candidate getting 50 percent of the vote.More >
Police say an 18-year-old woman was shot in the face late Tuesday while visiting friends in Atlanta.More >
Police say an 18-year-old woman was shot in the face late Tuesday while visiting friends in Atlanta.More >
We're just one day away from Election Day and there's a new front-runner in the race to replace Kasim Reed for mayor of Atlanta.More >
We're just one day away from Election Day and there's a new front-runner in the race to replace Kasim Reed for mayor of Atlanta.More >