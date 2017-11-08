Veteran's Day freebies - CBS46 News

Veteran's Day freebies

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: MGN Online Source: MGN Online
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Several restaurants are offering free entries or appetizers for veterans and active duty military personnel for Veteran's Day.

Take a look at restaurants offering deals for the holiday!

Friday only:

  • Chicken Salad Chick- Free Chick Meal and a drink
  • Denny's- Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast 
  • IHOP- Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes 

Friday/Saturday/Sunday:

  • Fazoli's- free spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce
  • Spaghetti Warehouse- buy one entree, get one free

Saturday only:

  • Applebee's- free meal from a limited menu
  • Back Yard Burgers- free ‘Classic Burger’ 
  • Black Angus Steakhouse- special $9.99 Certified Angus Beef® Top Sirloin Steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli and a beverage 
  • Bob Evans- free select menu items
  • Bonanza- free buffet (beverage not included)
  • Boston Market- buy 1 get 1 free individual meal and drink 
  • Buffalo Wild Wings- free one small order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries 
  • California Pizza Kitchen- free entree from a special Veterans Day menu including pizza, salads and pasta 
  • Chuck E. Cheese- one free personal pizza
  • Ci-Ci's Pizza- Free pizza buffet
  • Circle K- free Polar Pop
  • Cracker Barrel- Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake dessert
  • Dunkin' Donuts- free donut
  • Famous Dave's- free two meat Combo
  • Hooters- free meal from their select Veterans Day menu 
  • Huddle House- Free order of Sweet Cakes
  • Krystal- complimentary sausage biscuit
  • Logan's Roadhouse- American Roadhouse Meal on the house
  • Little Caesar's- free $5 HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo
  • Macaroni Grill- Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti entrée
  • Max and Erma's- free cheeseburger, endless fries and a fountain drink 
  • O'Charley's- free $9.99er entree at any location
  • On the Border- free combo meal 
  • Outback Steakhouse- free Bloomin’ Onion and a beverage
  • Ponderosa- free buffet 
  • Primanti Bros- free classic sandwich 
  • Red Lobster- free appetizer or dessert
  • Red Robin- Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries 
  • Ruby Tuesday- free appetizer
  • Shoney's- All You Care To Eat breakfast
  • Sizzler- free lunch and beverage
  • TA Shopping Centers- complimentary meal from a select menu
  • Texas Roadhouse- free special veterans lunch menu
  • TGI Fridays- free lunch menu item up to $12
  • White Castle- receive a free breakfast combo or castle combo meal #1-6

Monday: 

  • Golden Corral- free sit-in “thank you” dinner 

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46