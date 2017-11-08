Veteran's Day freebies

Several restaurants are offering free entries or appetizers for veterans and active duty military personnel for Veteran's Day.

Take a look at restaurants offering deals for the holiday!

Friday only:

Chicken Salad Chick- Free Chick Meal and a drink

Denny's- Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast

IHOP- Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes

Friday/Saturday/Sunday:

Fazoli's- free spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce

Spaghetti Warehouse- buy one entree, get one free

Saturday only:

Applebee's- free meal from a limited menu

Back Yard Burgers- free ‘Classic Burger’

Black Angus Steakhouse- special $9.99 Certified Angus Beef® Top Sirloin Steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli and a beverage

Bob Evans- free select menu items

Bonanza- free buffet (beverage not included)

Boston Market- buy 1 get 1 free individual meal and drink

Buffalo Wild Wings- free one small order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries

California Pizza Kitchen- free entree from a special Veterans Day menu including pizza, salads and pasta

Chuck E. Cheese- one free personal pizza

Ci-Ci's Pizza- Free pizza buffet

Circle K- free Polar Pop

Cracker Barrel- Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake dessert

Dunkin' Donuts- free donut

Famous Dave's- free two meat Combo

Hooters- free meal from their select Veterans Day menu

Huddle House- Free order of Sweet Cakes

Krystal- complimentary sausage biscuit

Logan's Roadhouse- American Roadhouse Meal on the house

Little Caesar's- free $5 HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo

Macaroni Grill- Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti entrée

Max and Erma's- free cheeseburger, endless fries and a fountain drink

O'Charley's- free $9.99er entree at any location

On the Border- free combo meal

Outback Steakhouse- free Bloomin’ Onion and a beverage

Ponderosa- free buffet

Primanti Bros- free classic sandwich

Red Lobster- free appetizer or dessert

Red Robin- Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries

Ruby Tuesday- free appetizer

Shoney's- All You Care To Eat breakfast

Sizzler- free lunch and beverage

TA Shopping Centers- complimentary meal from a select menu

Texas Roadhouse- free special veterans lunch menu

TGI Fridays- free lunch menu item up to $12

White Castle- receive a free breakfast combo or castle combo meal #1-6

Monday:

Golden Corral- free sit-in “thank you” dinner

