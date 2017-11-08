First African-American, Hispanic mayors elected to lead Gwinnett cities

History was made Tuesday night as an African-American man and a Hispanic man became the first-ever non-white candidates elected to become mayors of cities in Gwinnett County.

Craig Newton has served on the Norcross City Council since 1995. He ran for mayor in 2002 but lost to Lillian Webb.

Tuesday night, Newton ran unopposed and was elected to head Norcross, a city that was incorporated in 1870.

Newton says it is important for him to expand the city center, which he says will grow business downtown and increase property values.

Also elected on Tuesday, the first Hispanic candidate to ever lead a city in Gwinnett County. Rey Martinez nearly doubled the vote total of opponent Donna B. Jones to win the election for the mayor of Loganville. Loganville is located in both Gwinnett and Walton counties.

Martinez is a Navy veteran who helped rally support for Donald Trump and Mike Pence as the Republicans stumped in Georgia during their presidential campaign in 2016.

