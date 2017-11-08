Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect

It is believed the suspect fled the area in a vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The search is on for a man accused of robbing a Hall County bank at gunpoint Wednesday morning.

According to police, the armed suspect entered the Wells Fargo bank branch on Jesse Jewell Parkway in New Holland and demanded cash. He then left the scene on foot.

It is unclear if the suspect got away with any cash.

He's described as a black male with a light beard. He was wearing a blue and black checkered jacket and a red winter hat.

If you have any information on the robbery or the suspect's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Gainesville Police.

