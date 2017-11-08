Forest Park Police Dept. investigating after officers shot

The Forest Park Police Dept. is investigating after two officers were shot during an incident on Wednesday morning.

CBS46 has learned a suspect is dead following the shooting. The suspect was identified as Jacob Bailey. Police were actively searching for the suspect after the shooting.

The shooting occurred near Forest Park Middle School and the facility is currently on lockdown.

One officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the other is in an unknown condition.

