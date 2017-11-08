Watershed management employee carjacked following shooting

A suspect in a shooting is accused of carjacking a DeKalb County Watershed Management employee, according to authorities.

DeKalb County Police tell CBS46 two men were arguing when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other man. A woman that was with the gunshot victim fired shots at the fleeing suspect.

The suspect who shot the other man carjacked a watershed management truck and fled the scene.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

