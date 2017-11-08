Watershed management employee carjacked following shooting

A suspect in a shooting is accused of carjacking a DeKalb County Watershed Management employee, according to authorities.More >
A suspect in a shooting is accused of carjacking a DeKalb County Watershed Management employee, according to authorities.More >
A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.More >
A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.More >
According to Georgia Bureau of Investigations Public Information Officer Nelly Miles, the GBI has been called out to Cobb County to investigate an officer-involved shooting.More >
According to Georgia Bureau of Investigations Public Information Officer Nelly Miles, the GBI has been called out to Cobb County to investigate an officer-involved shooting.More >
Police say an 18-year-old woman was shot in the face late Tuesday while visiting friends in Atlanta.More >
Police say an 18-year-old woman was shot in the face late Tuesday while visiting friends in Atlanta.More >
A SWAT team was deployed to an area of DeKalb County as police worked to detain a suspect that allegedly shot at an officer early Tuesday morning.More >
A SWAT team was deployed to an area of DeKalb County as police worked to detain a suspect that allegedly shot at an officer early Tuesday morning.More >
A suspect in a shooting is accused of carjacking a DeKalb County Watershed Management employee, according to authorities.More >
A suspect in a shooting is accused of carjacking a DeKalb County Watershed Management employee, according to authorities.More >
Decatur is using the real estate equivalent of a "nuclear option" to prevent trees from getting cut down near Dearborn ParkMore >
Decatur is using the real estate equivalent of a "nuclear option" to prevent trees from getting cut down near Dearborn ParkMore >
A SWAT team was deployed to an area of DeKalb County as police worked to detain a suspect that allegedly shot at an officer early Tuesday morning.More >
A SWAT team was deployed to an area of DeKalb County as police worked to detain a suspect that allegedly shot at an officer early Tuesday morning.More >
MARTA is turning to the federal government for big bucks on rail expansion and it involves expanding lines in DeKalb County.More >
MARTA is turning to the federal government for big bucks on rail expansion and it involves expanding lines in DeKalb County.More >
Crews were forced to free a person who was entrapped inside a stolen vehicle that crashed in DeKalb County early Monday morning.More >
Crews were forced to free a person who was entrapped inside a stolen vehicle that crashed in DeKalb County early Monday morning.More >
A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.More >
A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.More >
The company says it's investigating the death of a dog that was attacked in the grooming area of one of its Pennsylvania stores.More >
The company says it's investigating the death of a dog that was attacked in the grooming area of one of its Pennsylvania stores.More >
Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood will advance to a runoff in the race for mayor of Atlanta. The runoff is a result of no candidate getting 50 percent of the vote.More >
Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood will advance to a runoff in the race for mayor of Atlanta. The runoff is a result of no candidate getting 50 percent of the vote.More >
The Forest Park Police Dept. is investigating after two officers were shot during an incident on Wednesday morning.More >
The Forest Park Police Dept. is investigating after two officers were shot during an incident on Wednesday morning.More >
Police say an 18-year-old woman was shot in the face late Tuesday while visiting friends in Atlanta.More >
Police say an 18-year-old woman was shot in the face late Tuesday while visiting friends in Atlanta.More >