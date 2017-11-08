Duluth resident charged with arson

A Marietta man who killed a college student responding to a Craigslist ad has been convicted of murder and faces life in prison.More >
A 23-year-old Duluth man has been charged by authorities for intentionally setting a fire in the bedroom of a former female acquaintance.More >
A suspect in a shooting is accused of carjacking a DeKalb County Watershed Management employee, according to authorities.More >
A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.More >
According to Georgia Bureau of Investigations Public Information Officer Nelly Miles, the GBI has been called out to Cobb County to investigate an officer-involved shooting.More >
History was made Tuesday night as an African-American man and a Hispanic man became the first-ever non-white candidates elected to become mayors of cities in Gwinnett County.More >
Two Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office deputies are being hailed as heroes after they were able to reunite a daughter with her mother's cremated remains that were left inside a home during an eviction.More >
Police are searching for at least four suspects accused of stealing as many as 12 vehicles from an Audi dealership in Duluth on Sunday.More >
The company says it's investigating the death of a dog that was attacked in the grooming area of one of its Pennsylvania stores.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating after two Forest Park Police officers were shot during an incident on Wednesday morning.More >
Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood will advance to a runoff in the race for mayor of Atlanta. The runoff is a result of no candidate getting 50 percent of the vote.More >
Police say an 18-year-old woman was shot in the face late Tuesday while visiting friends in Atlanta.More >
