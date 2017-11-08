Duluth resident charged with arson

A 23-year-old Duluth man has been charged by authorities for intentionally setting a fire in the bedroom of a former female acquaintance.

The fire occurred on April 13 in the 2200 block of Ewell Park Drive, SW in (unincorporated) Lawrenceville.

Fire investigators say John Oh Kim unlawfully entered the ground floor of the town home through a side door and started the fire in the bedroom on the same level.

“Arson is a serious felony crime and certainly threatened the lives of the two people who were inside the town home unit,” said Gwinnett Fire Captain Tommy Rutledge. "We are fortunate that no one was injured or killed and that the damage was not more severe. "

The fire caused minor damage to the room and contents. The fire was already out when fire trucks arrived.

Kim has been charged with four felonies:

First-degree arson

First-degree burglary

Aggravated assault

Possession of tools for the commission of a crime

Kim was taken into custody at his place of business on Tuesday, November 7. He was transported to the Gwinnett County Detention Center by police.

