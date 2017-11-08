Man accused of Craigslist killing faces life in prison

A Marietta man who killed a college student responding to a Craigslist ad has been convicted of murder and faces life in prison.

A Cobb County jury convicted Kalynn Shiquez Ruthenberg, now 24, in the 2015 shooting death of James E. Jones.

Jones was 21 and a junior at Clark Atlanta University when he responded to a post on Craigslist advertising an iPhone for sale. Evidence uncovered by Marietta Police detectives showed that Ruthenberg and two friends had posted the ad with the sole intention of luring someone they could rob, and that this was not the only time the trio had committed the ruse.

Jones went to a residence on Jamaica Cove in Marietta to buy the iPhone and was confronted by the men, who robbed him of his cell phone and then his shoes. According to trial testimony from Ruthenberg’s two co-defendants, Ruthenberg then shot Jones with a .45-caliber handgun. As Jones lay dying, Ruthenberg told a codefendant to take Jones’ Nike shoes off of his feet, and then shot him again.

“This was a very sad situation where a young man needlessly lost his life," said District Attorney Reynolds. "We encourage all citizens who conduct transactions based on Craigslist advertising to make sure they meet the sellers or buyers at their local police precincts.”

Ruthenberg, an associate of the Crips gang, was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, violation of Georgia’s street gang act, firearms possession, and robbery.

Cobb Superior Court Judge Stephen Schuster set sentencing for 10 a.m. on Nov. 20.

Marietta attorney Dennis O’Brien represents Ruthenberg, who has remained in custody since his arrest hours after the killing. His trial began Oct. 31.

Charges remain pending against two co-defendants, Jordan James Baker, now 21, and Jonathon O’Neil Myles, now 22. Both are in custody without bond.

