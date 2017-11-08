New Jersey murder suspect possibly in metro Atlanta

Authorities need the public’s assistance in locating a murder suspect wanted by the Irvington, NJ Police Department.

Dennis M. Cunningham, aka Muhamad, 48, is believed to be hiding in metro Atlanta. The suspect is accused of fatally shooting 34-year-old Dino Bermudez May 12, 2017.

Cunningham is described as being a black male, 6’2”, weighing 215 lbs. He has family in the Douglasville, Georgia area but also has ties to the Jessup, Georgia area.

Cunningham has also been charged with federal Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution (UFAP).

Anyone with information regarding this individual’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at tel. (404) 577-8477. All calls can remain anonymous and there is a reward through Crime Stoppers.

