Signs accusing students of sexual assault placed throughout Spelman, Morehouse colleges

Jarring signs were placed throughout the campuses of Spelman and Morehouse College Wednesday, accusing men Morehouse college students of raping Spelman students.

Other signs accuse the schools of covering up sexual assaults, and it's all quickly moved online.

The signs were placed in plastic to protect them from the rain. They said things like, "No More Secrets," "Morehouse Protects Rapists - Spelman Protects Rapists," and some of the papers had names of male students and the organizations they are involved with.

Students also braved the rain and lined up outside the campus police station to demand officers take action.

CBS46 spoke with one Clark Atlanta University student who says Wednesday's events come after violent incidents Tuesday night.

The hashtag #WeKnowWhatYouDid was the top tending topic in Atlanta on Twitter Wednesday night with more than 3,000 tweets.

CBS46 placed calls to Spelman and Morehouse for a response. We'll let you know when we get one.

