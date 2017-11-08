Atlanta USPS mail carrier explains why deliveries are coming later and later

Some mail carriers are not finishing their routes until midnight

Soon after we started investigating late mail deliveries in southwest Atlanta, we learned similar issues affect neighborhoods throughout the city.

People who live west of Midtown in Berkeley Park say it's becoming an every day thing to get deliveries after dark. Several people noted in social media posts their mail came after 8 p.m. One woman described getting mail, not just late in the day, but late period.

She wrote, her bills were so late, some of the due dates were just days away.

CBS46 stopped by the nearest 30318 mail sorting facility, and we saw trucks coming in and out as late as 8:30 p.m. They were still delivering to their routes, even though their shifts started at 7:30 a.m.

Most of the mail carriers were too afraid for their jobs to speak with us, but one woman was brave enough to tell us what's going on, provided we didn't show her face.

She said post offices are understaffed citywide, which forces carriers to take on extra routes, and it puts them in dangerous situations when they inevitably have to deliver mail at night.

"People are not aware that we're out here still, and they don't turn the lights on. We cannot walk in the dark, we'll fall in a hole; there's dogs out there," she said.

The anonymous USPS employee said the tough working environment has some carriers quitting their routes at sundown, whether they're finished or not, and some are looking for new jobs altogether, which does not help the understaffing issue.

She also described management treating employees worse in response to complaints about working extra hours.

Meanwhile, the official spokesperson for the post office sent CBS46 an e-mail saying they will begin investigating the issue of late mail delivery now, as if it's the first time they're hearing about it.

But we're going to stay with this story until we get some real answers from them.

