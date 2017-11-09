Lone survivor in triple-fatal crash talks with CBS46 News

The sole survivor of a horrific car crash that took the life of three of his friends is speaking exclusively with CBS46 News.

Mesiah Allen, 17, and three of his friends were leaving a Meadowcreek High School football game when their vehicle crashed into an embankment.

The preliminary investigation has revealed the 4 Runner was traveling in the left lane when it came upon a slower vehicle. Based on witness accounts and evidence collected at the scene, the driver of the 4 Runner, 18-year-old Brandon Martinez, swerved to the right to avoid a collision and lost control of the vehicle.

The 4 runner veered to the right and went airborne after striking a guardrail, then collided with a tree. The 4 Runner was heavily damaged, killing Martinez and two other passengers, 18-year-old Nelson Umanzor and 16-year-old Naseer Alwakeel.

Allen was critically injured but was the only one wearing a seat belt. He's still trying to wrap his mind around what happened.

"It seems a little bit surreal. It's crazy that people I used to see every day, I won't be able to see anymore," said Allen. "After the initial crash, before anybody had came, I remember seeing my leg. It was broken. And I was bleeding a lot. I remember being in a lot of pain."

Allen says he then blacked out and only remembers waking up in the hospital. He says when he came to, he asked about his friends.

"I tried to ask but nobody would answer and I think one of my friends who came to visit me had told me," said Allen.

Allen sustained a broken leg, broken bones in his face, chipped teeth and he still has a piece of glass in his ear. On top of the physical pain, Allen is struggling mentally, trying to understand why some of his closest friends are now gone.

"It's really sad and I wish I could see them," says Allen. "I try to think about what they want and how they want me to live. Probably not sad and moping all the time."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for Allen's medical bills.

