KSU cheerleaders back on field for anthem

The Kennesaw State University cheerleading squad will be back on the field Saturday after five of them took a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice during a game on September 30.

The school responded by keeping the entire squad off the field during the anthem during recent games but President Sam Olens reversed the policy.

He sent out this letter that read in part, "While I believe there are more effective ways to initiate an exchange of ideas on issues of national concern, the right to exercise one's freedom of speech under the first amendment must be protected."

The decision to take the cheerleaders off the field received a mixed reaction from people who talked with CBS46 News.

"I think those five cheerleaders should be kicked off the squad," says Shannon McKenzie, the parent of a football player.

"You're stopping somebody from their freedom of speech. The cheerleaders also stated it was not going against the American flag or the military," says Kappa Alpha President Emaeus Thomas.

WATCH three of the cheerleaders talking about the situation with CBS46 News.

Read: Letter sent out by university president Sam Olens

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.