Parts of YMCA shut down after possible Legionella cases

Local health officials are looking into a possible outbreak of Legionella pneumonia at a YMCA facility in Gwinnett County.More >
The sole survivor of a horrific car crash that took the life of three of his friends is speaking exclusively with CBS46 News.More >
A 23-year-old Duluth man has been charged by authorities for intentionally setting a fire in the bedroom of a former female acquaintance.More >
A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.More >
History was made Tuesday night as an African-American man and a Hispanic man became the first-ever non-white candidates elected to become mayors of cities in Gwinnett County.More >
An anonymous mail carrier explained the problems in Atlanta post offices, and why it's causing mail to be delivered lateMore >
A member of the clergy is calling on Harry. He's a Jamaican pastor who purchased a refrigerator with an extended warranty. When his refrigerator broke, he waited a month for service. That's when he turned to Harry to cool things off.More >
Following the incident, health officials ordered the school to shut down for failing to follow its written safety plan and failing to adequately supervise a child.More >
CBS46 Investigates obtained the un-redacted purchase order for Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed's personal protection vehicles. What we found is angering watchdog groups.More >
