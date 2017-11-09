Parts of YMCA shut down after possible Legionella cases

Local health officials are looking into a possible outbreak of Legionella pneumonia at a YMCA facility in Gwinnett County.

Parts of the facility have been shut down after the Gwinnett County Health Department confirmed that some people had reported cases of the disease. All of those people said they used the equipment at the J.M. Tull Gwinnett Family YMCA on Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.

Facility managers sent word to members that they immediately closed the potential sources of concern -- the pool, hot tubs, sauna, steam room and shower areas. The YMCA says there are no environmental samples showing Legionella bacteria present at the facility, but they're taking every precaution just in case.

They've hired an outside company that specializes in scrubbing down public facilities that have health concerns.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says symptoms of Legionella pneumonia include coughing, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches and headaches. Legionella can also cause Pontiac Fever, which has a bit milder symptoms.

Those symptoms usually start within 2 to 10 days after exposure.

If you think you may be infected, contact the Gwinnett County Health Department.

