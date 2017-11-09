Pedestrian struck and killed in fatal crash

The eastbound lanes of I-20 were closed early Thursday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The crash happened just after midnight near the intersection of Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

There's also no word on if police are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.

