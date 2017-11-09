Accident victim pronounced dead at scene resuscitated at hospital

The driver of a tractor-trailer is in critical condition at Kennestone Hospital after he was involved in a crash while pulling a yacht on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on SB I-75 near Bells Ferry Road in Cobb County.

Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer hauling a yacht lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the back of a construction vehicle parked on the side of the road.

At one point, the driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene but was later revived at Kennestone Hospital. He was last listed in critical condition.

The driver's identity has not been released.

If you have any information about the crash, you're asked to contact the Marietta Police Department.

