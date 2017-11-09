Suspects rob man, carjack woman at gas station

Police are looking for multiple suspects accused of robbing a man and then immediately carjacking a woman at an Atlanta gas station on Tuesday.

Surveillance video at the Texaco gas station on Gresham Road in Atlanta shows a suspect exiting a vehicle and walking up to man pumping gas into his vehicle. The suspect then goes through the victim's pockets before getting back into a vehicle described as a dark gray Toyota Camry.

The suspects then drive to another row of pumps and forcefully take a woman out of her vehicle before driving off with it.

The woman's stolen vehicle was later recovered in East Point.

If you have any information on the thefts, you're asked to contact DeKalb County Police at 404-286-7990.

