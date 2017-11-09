Men accused of using elderly woman's home for drug operation

Three men have been arrested on drug charges and two are accused of using an elderly woman's home for illegal drug activity.More >
The driver of a tractor-trailer is in critical condition at Kennestone Hospital after he was involved in a crash while pulling a yacht on Wednesday.More >
The Kennesaw State University cheerleading squad will be back on the field Saturday after five of them took a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice during a game on September 30.More >
A Marietta man who killed a college student responding to a Craigslist ad has been convicted of murder and faces life in prison.More >
The Centers for Disease Control has added Georgia to the top of the list of states where puppies are making people ill after buying them from Petland.More >
A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.More >
An anonymous mail carrier explained the problems in Atlanta post offices, and why it's causing mail to be delivered lateMore >
A member of the clergy is calling on Harry. He's a Jamaican pastor who purchased a refrigerator with an extended warranty. When his refrigerator broke, he waited a month for service. That's when he turned to Harry to cool things off.More >
Following the incident, health officials ordered the school to shut down for failing to follow its written safety plan and failing to adequately supervise a child.More >
Jarring signs were placed throughout the campuses of Spelman and Morehouse College Wednesday, accusing men Morehouse college students of raping Spelman students.More >
