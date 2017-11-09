Men accused of using elderly woman's home for drug operation

Three men have been arrested on drug charges and two are accused of using an elderly woman's home for illegal drug activity.

Police responded to an area near Chicopee Drive and Cherokee Street in Marietta and found a man standing in front of a closed medical facility. After an investigation, officers were led to a home on Chicopee Drive.

When officers entered the home, they found an elderly woman suffering from Alzheimer's Disease and drug paraphernalia all over the house. There were several people inside the home as well.

After securing a search warrant, officers found 65 grams of methamphetamine and various amounts of heroin and marijuana.

Officers arrested John Franklyn and charged him with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana and elderly exploitation. Also arrested were Thomas Summers, who was charged with methamphetamine possession and Gordon Hobday, who was charged with methamphetamine possession and elderly exploitation.

No word on when the suspects are expected in court.

