Thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes lifted from delivery truck

Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing over $8,000 worth of cigarettes off of a delivery truck in Dunwoody.

The thefts happened around 9:45 a.m. on October 26.

A Core Mark delivery truck driver told police that his tractor-trailer was parked on the 5400 block of Chamblee Dunwoody Road when two suspects jumped in and took out several cardboard boxes containing cigarettes with a total value of $8,100.

The suspects are described as two black males in their late 20's to early 30's. The were seen leaving the area in a black 2010 Nissan Altima with tinted windows. The driver of the vehicle was wearing a black winter hat and a black jacket.

Police suspect the thefts could be related to several others in metro Atlanta in the last few months.

If you have any information on the thefts, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

