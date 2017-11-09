Thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes lifted from delivery truck

The eastbound lanes of I-20 were closed early Thursday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle.More >
Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing over $8,000 worth of cigarettes off of a delivery truck in Dunwoody.More >
Police are looking for multiple suspects accused of robbing a man and then immediately carjacking a woman at an Atlanta gas station on Tuesday.More >
A suspect in a shooting is accused of carjacking a DeKalb County Watershed Management employee, according to authorities.More >
Decatur is using the real estate equivalent of a "nuclear option" to prevent trees from getting cut down near Dearborn ParkMore >
A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.More >
An anonymous mail carrier explained the problems in Atlanta post offices, and why it's causing mail to be delivered lateMore >
A member of the clergy is calling on Harry. He's a Jamaican pastor who purchased a refrigerator with an extended warranty. When his refrigerator broke, he waited a month for service. That's when he turned to Harry to cool things off.More >
Following the incident, health officials ordered the school to shut down for failing to follow its written safety plan and failing to adequately supervise a child.More >
Jarring signs were placed throughout the campuses of Spelman and Morehouse College Wednesday, accusing men Morehouse college students of raping Spelman students.More >
