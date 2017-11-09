Kasim Reed under investigation for video touting Keisha Lance-Bottoms

The Georgia Secretary of State has opened an investigation into a video posted by Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed touting mayoral run-off candidate Keisha Lance-Bottoms.

Reed posted a video of himself, his wife and young daughter as they were leaving their polling place at Fickett Elementary School in southwest Atlanta. In the video, Reed says who he voted for (Lance-Bottoms) and tells anyone watching to do the same. His wife, Sarah-Elizabeth also does the same.

Mayor Reed's video

So why the investigation? According to Georgia code 21-2-414, “No person shall solicit votes in any manner or by any means or method, nor shall any person distribute any campaign literature, newspaper, booklet, pamphlet, card, sign, or any other written or printed matter of any kind, nor shall any person conduct any exit poll or public opinion poll with voters on any primary or election day: (1) Within 150 feet of the outer edge of any building within which a polling place is established;(2) Within any polling place; or (3) Within 25 feet of any voter standing in line to vote at any polling place. Any person who violates this Code section shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.”

The Georgia Secretary of State released this statement on the investigation:

"We received a complaint yesterday regarding statements that Mayor Reed allegedly made at his polling place. We review every complaint that we receive, and we have opened a State Election Board investigation into the matter. We cannot say anything further about this pending investigation at this time."

Mayor Kasim Reed's office also responded to the investigation, saying, "This purported news story is nonsense. It is nothing more than an attempt by Mary Norwood to distract attention away from her unexpected loss last evening.”

As for Keisha Lance-Bottoms, she is facing a run-off election against Mary Norwood on December 5.

