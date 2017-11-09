Passengers evacuated at Hartsfield-Jackson Intl Airport after fuel spill

Plane passengers and people waiting at three gates were evacuated at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after a fuel spill on Thursday morning.

According to airport officials, the fuel spill happened near a domestic plane near Concourse E. The spill was caused by a leak at the connection point between a plane and a fuel truck, but the leak was not coming from the plane.

The plane and three gates of Concourse E were evacuated as a precaution. Approximately 1,000 gallons of fuel spilled.

The Atlanta Fire Dept. and the Dept. of Aviation are on the scene cleaning up the spill. No one was injured.

