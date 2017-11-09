Bank robbery suspect who stopped to talk with CBS46 appears in court

The man who stopped to talk with CBS46 News about MARTA expansion in Gwinnett County as he was allegedly in between bank robberies appeared in court Thursday morning.

Police say Eric Rivers is a serial bank robber. If he looks familiar, you may have seen him from a small interview he did with CBS46's Ashley Thompson, who talked with him about MARTA coming to Gwinnett County.

While he was being interviewed, Rivers said "Gwinnett County doesn't really have it's own transportation. So MARTA coming out here will really help out a lot."

Police said Rivers robbed the Chase Bank on Collins Hill Road before the interview. They also believe he was in several other nearby banks scoping them out. Right after the interview, police said he went into a nearby Fidelity Bank.

Lawrenceville Police seemed just as baffled as we were that Rivers stopped to talk. He didn't even disguise his name.

According to police, Rivers would hand bank tellers a piece of paper with demands, claiming to be armed. Although he may have been happy to see our cameras before his arrest, it's not clear if he was happy to see them today as he stood in front of a judge.

In total, police say Rivers hit up five banks and was successful at robbing two.

