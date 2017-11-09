Bank robbery suspect who stopped to talk with CBS46 appears in court

The man who stopped to talk with CBS46 News about MARTA expansion in Gwinnett County as he was allegedly in between bank robberies appeared in court Thursday morning.More >
Local health officials are looking into a possible outbreak of Legionella pneumonia at a YMCA facility in Gwinnett County.More >
The sole survivor of a horrific car crash that took the life of three of his friends is speaking exclusively with CBS46 News.More >
A 23-year-old Duluth man has been charged by authorities for intentionally setting a fire in the bedroom of a former female acquaintance.More >
A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.More >
An anonymous mail carrier explained the problems in Atlanta post offices, and why it's causing mail to be delivered lateMore >
A member of the clergy is calling on Harry. He's a Jamaican pastor who purchased a refrigerator with an extended warranty. When his refrigerator broke, he waited a month for service. That's when he turned to Harry to cool things off.More >
Jarring signs were placed throughout the campuses of Spelman and Morehouse College Wednesday, accusing students of rape. Other signs accuse the schools of covering up sexual assaults, and it's all quickly moved online.More >
Following the incident, health officials ordered the school to shut down for failing to follow its written safety plan and failing to adequately supervise a child.More >
