Police search for mom, daughter after altercation with student on school bus

Police say they're looking for a mother and her adult daughter after they were involved in an altercation with a student on a school bus that resulted in the student being taken to the hospital.

A spokesperson with Atlanta Public Schools says the incident occurred on Nov. 3 on the steps of the school bus that was going to Bunche Middle School.

The spokesperson says the women were involved in an altercation with a student from the school, who suffered puncture wounds to his hand, head and ear. The student was taken to the hospital as a result of his injuries, but is recovering well.

The two women have been identified as Taza and Chelsea Harris, and warrants have been issued for their arrest, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson says the incident was isolated and students continued on the bus and arrived at school on time.

"At no time during the altercation were any other students endangered," says the spokesperson. "The safety and well-being of our students, staff, parents and visitors is always a top priority in Atlanta Public Schools."

