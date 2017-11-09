Spokesman for 'Sons of Confederate Veterans' say they're under attack over monuments

The Sons of Confederate Veterans say they feel under attack about the fight over Confederate monuments. They're taking the battle to a new level.

For Charles Lunsford, the battle over Confederate monuments is personal.

"I had 16 Confederate ancestors," says Lunsford.

The controversy has reached a boiling point, so much so that the group he's a member of and spokesman for -- the Georgia Chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans -- has hired a professional lobbyist to fight off any legislation to tear down Confederate monuments, similar to one in Covington Square.

"We don't understand why for people, all of a sudden, it's become okay to attack people, to be intolerant, to say we don't want this kind of diversity, we just want our kind of diversity," says Lunsford.

CBS 46 asked Lunsford, what about the people who look at those monuments and say it reminds them of intolerance, insensitivity, hatred and a lack of diversity?

Lunsford replied, "Not a single one of you can find any one that was put up for any reason other than the fallen nation and the people who died in it...the intolerance is directed toward us."

Lunsford rejects the notion that if it were really about heritage, they wouldn't have been built right after the Civil War.

'That's absolutely not true," says Lunsford. "First of all, for a decade, the people who participated in the war for Southern independence weren't allowed to carry a flag or build a monument, or they would go to jail."

When asked about critics who say that we don't build monuments for losers of events like the Super Bowl, Lunsford said, "We build monuments to people we respect."

When told that some people we respect were murderers in the eyes of others, Lunsford said, "You can go to the World War II monument in D.C. and a lot of those were murderers. Wars are that way."

When asked why not house them in a museum where people can really learn the lessons, Lunsford said, "They're lying. I spent six months fighting to keep things in museums."

And that's why he's not giving up on this fight.

