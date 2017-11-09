Family says Newton County man reported missing found dead

A Newton County man who went missing under suspicious circumstances while fishing on the bridge at Conley Ditch Road has been found dead, according to his family.

Johnny Green, 49, went missing while fishing with a friend around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 5.

His wife and brother searched for Green for days, but say they stopped just short of the dock, where he was found by a homeowner.

While his family says his body was found, police have not yet confirmed the identify of the body.

“Around 3:30 p.m., we received a call of a possible body floating in Lake Jackson,” Sgt. Courtney Morrison with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office told CBS46 at the scene.

CBS46 was there as the body of Green was taken ashore by boat.

“Johnny was a father of three. He had grandbabies. He looked hard when you saw him as a person with all his tats and earrings, but he's a big old baby inside,” shared James Green, Johnny’s brother.

Authorities report Green was fishing the banks of Lake Jackson with a friend. That friends said Green went to his truck for a pack of cigarettes and did not return. Green's truck and keys were found on the side of the road and his cell phone was several feet away in the woods.

Green's family says he was on the phone with his wife and told her something bad was happening.

“This is definitely not him just falling and bumping his head. There is more to this story. We all know there is more to this story. So now we need people to come forward and tell what they know,” James Green contended.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newton County Sheriff's Office. Investigators told CBS46 there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct an autopsy to determine how he died.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.