Former candidate says Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed gave Bottoms, Norwood unfair advantage

An extraordinary young woman wanted to honor veterans, spending months working on a project. But when it came time to make the delivery, she couldn’t get anyone at the local VA to help.More >
An extraordinary young woman wanted to honor veterans, spending months working on a project. But when it came time to make the delivery, she couldn’t get anyone at the local VA to help.More >
A letter carrier was robbed of his personal belongings and two crates of mail while delivering outside of normal business hours.More >
A letter carrier was robbed of his personal belongings and two crates of mail while delivering outside of normal business hours.More >
Many living in neighborhoods along the Chattahoochee River in Atlanta's northwest corner have branded themselves as the "upper-west side." The label has bumped up housing prices and attracted plenty of new business.More >
Many living in neighborhoods along the Chattahoochee River in Atlanta's northwest corner have branded themselves as the "upper-west side." The label has bumped up housing prices and attracted plenty of new business.More >
Two students were injured after a gun accidentally discharged at a school in Fulton County Thursday.More >
Two students were injured after a gun accidentally discharged at a school in Fulton County Thursday.More >
Jarring signs were placed throughout the campuses of Spelman and Morehouse College Wednesday, accusing students of rape. Other signs accuse the schools of covering up sexual assaults, and it's all quickly moved online.More >
Jarring signs were placed throughout the campuses of Spelman and Morehouse College Wednesday, accusing students of rape. Other signs accuse the schools of covering up sexual assaults, and it's all quickly moved online.More >
A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.More >
A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.More >
An anonymous mail carrier explained the problems in Atlanta post offices, and why it's causing mail to be delivered lateMore >
An anonymous mail carrier explained the problems in Atlanta post offices, and why it's causing mail to be delivered lateMore >
The man who stopped to talk with CBS46 News about MARTA expansion in Gwinnett County as he was allegedly in between bank robberies appeared in court Thursday morning.More >
The man who stopped to talk with CBS46 News about MARTA expansion in Gwinnett County as he was allegedly in between bank robberies appeared in court Thursday morning.More >
Jarring signs were placed throughout the campuses of Spelman and Morehouse College Wednesday, accusing students of rape. Other signs accuse the schools of covering up sexual assaults, and it's all quickly moved online.More >
Jarring signs were placed throughout the campuses of Spelman and Morehouse College Wednesday, accusing students of rape. Other signs accuse the schools of covering up sexual assaults, and it's all quickly moved online.More >
A Newton County man who went missing under suspicious circumstances while fishing on the bridge at Conley Ditch Road has been found dead, according to his family.More >
A Newton County man who went missing under suspicious circumstances while fishing on the bridge at Conley Ditch Road has been found dead, according to his family.More >
Former mayoral candidate John Eaves says Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood had unfair advantages that got them into the runoff -- current mayor Kasim Reed.More >
Former mayoral candidate John Eaves says Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood had unfair advantages that got them into the runoff -- current mayor Kasim Reed.More >
Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood will advance to a runoff in the race for mayor of Atlanta. The runoff is a result of no candidate getting 50 percent of the vote.More >
Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood will advance to a runoff in the race for mayor of Atlanta. The runoff is a result of no candidate getting 50 percent of the vote.More >
In less than a month citizens of Atlanta will take to the polls to elect their next mayor, but before then, 12 candidates continue to pound the pavement in hopes of solidifying more votes.More >
In less than a month citizens of Atlanta will take to the polls to elect their next mayor, but before then, 12 candidates continue to pound the pavement in hopes of solidifying more votes.More >
City leaders are scrambling to comply with providing voting materials in Spanish to Gwinnett County’s large Latino population.More >
City leaders are scrambling to comply with providing voting materials in Spanish to Gwinnett County’s large Latino population.More >
In the crowded race for mayor of the city if Atlanta, most candidates have focused on trying to generate name recognition. As the top candidates began to emerge, the claws came out.More >
In the crowded race for mayor of the city if Atlanta, most candidates have focused on trying to generate name recognition. As the top candidates began to emerge, the claws came out.More >
Two of the five deadliest mass shootings happened in the last 35 days, and the same familiar debate rages online.More >
Two of the five deadliest mass shootings happened in the last 35 days, and the same familiar debate rages online.More >
Mary Norwood, one of the front-runners in the race to replace Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, is doing damage control after a woman claims the Norwood campaign is violating her rights.More >
Mary Norwood, one of the front-runners in the race to replace Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, is doing damage control after a woman claims the Norwood campaign is violating her rights.More >
We're just one day away from Election Day and there's a new front-runner in the race to replace Kasim Reed for mayor of Atlanta.More >
We're just one day away from Election Day and there's a new front-runner in the race to replace Kasim Reed for mayor of Atlanta.More >
CBS46 spoke with Atlanta mayoral candidate Vincent Fort, who's not one of the money leaders, but in third place, according to the latest independent poll.More >
CBS46 spoke with Atlanta mayoral candidate Vincent Fort, who's not one of the money leaders, but in third place, according to the latest independent poll.More >
A second actress is accusing former President George H.W. Bush of inappropriate touching. Jordana Grolnick says Bush grabbed her buttocks during a group photo last year at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine.More >
A second actress is accusing former President George H.W. Bush of inappropriate touching. Jordana Grolnick says Bush grabbed her buttocks during a group photo last year at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine.More >