Former candidate says Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed gave Bottoms, Norwood unfair advantage

Many of the candidates who didn't make the runoff in the race for Atlanta mayor have been using the last couple of days to decompress. But it's going to take longer for some of the bitter feelings to go away, if ever.

Ironically, a lot of the anger is aimed at someone who wasn't even in the race -- current mayor Kasim Reed.

Former mayoral candidate John Eaves says Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood had unfair advantages that got them into the runoff.

Eaves says he has no regrets about quitting his job as Fulton County Chairman to run for mayor, adding that he thought he had a good shot. After all, he saved taxpayers billions of dollars by winning the property tax revolt, and he beat Norwood when she ran against him once before.

He believes the fact that she lost the 2009 mayor's race by 700 votes actually gave her an unfair advantage this time around.

"The narrative was she came close to winning, and it was the implication as if she was prepared, and she lost this great opportunity and therefore she should almost be given a nod for this," says Eaves.

He says Bottoms also had an unfair advantage because of Reed, who campaigned on her behalf and may have helped her jump from the pack of contenders to a big win Tuesday night.

"Clearly Mayor Reed used his position as a mayor to help one candidate and to hurt other candidates, and to me there's a level of scrutiny that has not been given to the mayor in terms of what he did, which was perhaps unethical and may have been illegal in terms of what he did that may have given one candidate an unfair advantage," says Eaves.

There has been no comment from Mayor Reed, so far, which may be a good thing. This is no time to anger even a single committed voter.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.