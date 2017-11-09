2 injured after gun accidentally discharges at Fulton County school

Two students were injured after a gun accidentally discharged at a school in Fulton County Thursday.

Police received reports of a loud pop coming from a classroom at Banneker High School just before 3:30 p.m.

According to a spokesperson with Fulton County Schools, a bullet hit a female student in the ankle, and also grazed another student. Both students were treated for minor injuries, according to the spokesperson.

Officials say officers searched the classroom and found a low-caliber handgun hidden in a box. It's believed the weapon was brought on school property in a book bag by a student, according to the school spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that "the investigation into this incident is ongoing and the [Fulton County Schools Police Department] plans to file criminal charges against everyone involved in this incident in accordance with District policy."

The spokesperson told CBS46 the gun did not belong to the injured students.

