2 injured after gun accidentally discharges at Fulton County school

Two students were injured after a gun accidentally discharged at a school in Fulton County Thursday.

Police received reports of a loud pop coming from a classroom at Banneker High School just before 3:30 p.m.

According to a spokesperson with Fulton County Schools, a bullet hit a female student in the ankle, and also grazed another student. Both students were treated for minor injuries, according to the spokesperson.

Officials say officers searched the classroom and found a low-caliber handgun hidden in a box. It's believed the weapon was brought on school property in a book bag by a student, according to the school spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that "the investigation into this incident is ongoing and the [Fulton County Schools Police Department] plans to file criminal charges against everyone involved in this incident in accordance with District policy."

Three students will face charges in the incident. One student is being charged with one count possession of a weapon and one count of a weapon on campus. Two students are being charged with reckless conduct because of their contact with the weapon.

The spokesperson told CBS46 the gun did not belong to the injured students.

No bags of any kind are being allowed into the school building on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.