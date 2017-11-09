2 injured after gun accidentally discharges at Fulton County school

Two students were injured after a gun accidentally discharged at a school in Fulton County Thursday.More >
Two students were injured after a gun accidentally discharged at a school in Fulton County Thursday.More >
A man is dead after being shot in the head outside a DeKalb County apartment complex Thursday night.More >
A man is dead after being shot in the head outside a DeKalb County apartment complex Thursday night.More >
Police say they're looking for a mother and her adult daughter after they were involved in an altercation with a student on a school bus that resulted in the student being taken to the hospital.More >
Police say they're looking for a mother and her adult daughter after they were involved in an altercation with a student on a school bus that resulted in the student being taken to the hospital.More >
According to Georgia Bureau of Investigations Public Information Officer Nelly Miles, the GBI has been called out to Cobb County to investigate an officer-involved shooting.More >
According to Georgia Bureau of Investigations Public Information Officer Nelly Miles, the GBI has been called out to Cobb County to investigate an officer-involved shooting.More >
Authorities believe Dennis M. Cunningham, aka Muhamad, 48, is hiding in metro Atlanta.More >
Authorities believe Dennis M. Cunningham, aka Muhamad, 48, is hiding in metro Atlanta.More >
An extraordinary young woman wanted to honor veterans, spending months working on a project. But when it came time to make the delivery, she couldn’t get anyone at the local VA to help.More >
An extraordinary young woman wanted to honor veterans, spending months working on a project. But when it came time to make the delivery, she couldn’t get anyone at the local VA to help.More >
Many living in neighborhoods along the Chattahoochee River in Atlanta's northwest corner have branded themselves as the "upper-west side." The label has bumped up housing prices and attracted plenty of new business.More >
Many living in neighborhoods along the Chattahoochee River in Atlanta's northwest corner have branded themselves as the "upper-west side." The label has bumped up housing prices and attracted plenty of new business.More >
Two homeowners are extremely grateful for the efforts of a Roswell Police officer who went above and beyond in freeing a deer that was stuck in a wrought iron fence.More >
Two homeowners are extremely grateful for the efforts of a Roswell Police officer who went above and beyond in freeing a deer that was stuck in a wrought iron fence.More >
Two students were injured after a gun accidentally discharged at a school in Fulton County Thursday.More >
Two students were injured after a gun accidentally discharged at a school in Fulton County Thursday.More >
A letter carrier was robbed of his personal belongings and two crates of mail while delivering outside of normal business hours.More >
A letter carrier was robbed of his personal belongings and two crates of mail while delivering outside of normal business hours.More >
An anonymous mail carrier explained the problems in Atlanta post offices, and why it's causing mail to be delivered lateMore >
An anonymous mail carrier explained the problems in Atlanta post offices, and why it's causing mail to be delivered lateMore >
A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.More >
A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.More >
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >
A Newton County man who went missing under suspicious circumstances while fishing on the bridge at Conley Ditch Road has been found dead, according to his family.More >
A Newton County man who went missing under suspicious circumstances while fishing on the bridge at Conley Ditch Road has been found dead, according to his family.More >
Many living in neighborhoods along the Chattahoochee River in Atlanta's northwest corner have branded themselves as the "upper-west side." The label has bumped up housing prices and attracted plenty of new business.More >
Many living in neighborhoods along the Chattahoochee River in Atlanta's northwest corner have branded themselves as the "upper-west side." The label has bumped up housing prices and attracted plenty of new business.More >