County commissioner speaks out after being accused of acting inappropriately with former staffer

A DeKalb County commissioner is speaking out for the first time since officials say he violated the county's sexual harassment policy.More >
A DeKalb County commissioner is speaking out for the first time since officials say he violated the county's sexual harassment policy.More >
The eastbound lanes of I-20 were closed early Thursday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle.More >
The eastbound lanes of I-20 were closed early Thursday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle.More >
Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing over $8,000 worth of cigarettes off of a delivery truck in Dunwoody.More >
Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing over $8,000 worth of cigarettes off of a delivery truck in Dunwoody.More >
Police are looking for multiple suspects accused of robbing a man and then immediately carjacking a woman at an Atlanta gas station on Tuesday.More >
Police are looking for multiple suspects accused of robbing a man and then immediately carjacking a woman at an Atlanta gas station on Tuesday.More >
A suspect in a shooting is accused of carjacking a DeKalb County Watershed Management employee, according to authorities.More >
A suspect in a shooting is accused of carjacking a DeKalb County Watershed Management employee, according to authorities.More >
A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.More >
A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.More >
An anonymous mail carrier explained the problems in Atlanta post offices, and why it's causing mail to be delivered lateMore >
An anonymous mail carrier explained the problems in Atlanta post offices, and why it's causing mail to be delivered lateMore >
The man who stopped to talk with CBS46 News about MARTA expansion in Gwinnett County as he was allegedly in between bank robberies appeared in court Thursday morning.More >
The man who stopped to talk with CBS46 News about MARTA expansion in Gwinnett County as he was allegedly in between bank robberies appeared in court Thursday morning.More >
Jarring signs were placed throughout the campuses of Spelman and Morehouse College Wednesday, accusing students of rape. Other signs accuse the schools of covering up sexual assaults, and it's all quickly moved online.More >
Jarring signs were placed throughout the campuses of Spelman and Morehouse College Wednesday, accusing students of rape. Other signs accuse the schools of covering up sexual assaults, and it's all quickly moved online.More >
A Newton County man who went missing under suspicious circumstances while fishing on the bridge at Conley Ditch Road has been found dead, according to his family.More >
A Newton County man who went missing under suspicious circumstances while fishing on the bridge at Conley Ditch Road has been found dead, according to his family.More >