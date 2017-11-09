'Upper-west side' of Atlanta attracting plenty of new business

Many living in neighborhoods along the Chattahoochee River in Atlanta's northwest corner have branded themselves as the "upper-west side." The label has bumped up housing prices and attracted plenty of new business.

The upper-west side was not a place you wanted to be 20 years ago.

"It was kind of a rough area," says Keith Sharp, who lives and sells in the area.

Sharp says that has all changed, and it's getting easier by the day.

"A house that is brand new and might coast $429,000 in the upper-west side would probably cost double that in Buckhead," says Sharp.

The northwest corner of the city has easy access to Buckhead, downtown, the airport, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and SunTrust Park. Though it's not on the Atlanta Belt Line, it's minutes away from the Westside Reservoir Park, a 300 acre greenspace that will be connected to the Belt Line, and a live, work and play community is planned along Marietta Boulevard.

Westside Village at Moores Mill will include boutiques, restaurants and yoga studios. Then nearby, more than 300 residents are planned for the area.

Sharp says he has seen demand for homes and prices on the upper-west side continue to rise.

"Now they've broken over 430,000 in the infill neighborhoods, and the new subdivisions have broken over 500,000, like Westside Station," says Sharp.

