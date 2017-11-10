Man dies after being shot in the head

A man is dead after being shot in the head outside a DeKalb County apartment complex Thursday night.

Police say the victim was driving in front of the Laurel Mill Apartment homes on White Mills Road around 10 p.m. when he was shot. He then crashed his vehicle into a building and a power box a short distance away.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but later passed away around 2 a.m.

Witnesses reported hearing several shots fired in the area.

No word on what prompted the shooting or if police have any suspects in custody.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

