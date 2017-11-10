Man dies after being shot in the head

Two students were injured after a gun accidentally discharged at a school in Fulton County Thursday.More >
A man is dead after being shot in the head outside a DeKalb County apartment complex Thursday night.More >
Police say they're looking for a mother and her adult daughter after they were involved in an altercation with a student on a school bus that resulted in the student being taken to the hospital.More >
According to Georgia Bureau of Investigations Public Information Officer Nelly Miles, the GBI has been called out to Cobb County to investigate an officer-involved shooting.More >
Authorities believe Dennis M. Cunningham, aka Muhamad, 48, is hiding in metro Atlanta.More >
A woman from DeKalb County made history on Election Day after she was voted in as Doraville's first transgender city councilwoman.More >
A DeKalb County commissioner is speaking out for the first time since officials say he violated the county's sexual harassment policy.More >
The eastbound lanes of I-20 were closed early Thursday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle.More >
Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing over $8,000 worth of cigarettes off of a delivery truck in Dunwoody.More >
An anonymous mail carrier explained the problems in Atlanta post offices, and why it's causing mail to be delivered lateMore >
A man accused of robbing at least two Gwinnett County banks took time out of his busy schedule to chat with CBS46 about traffic at a busy Lawrenceville intersection.More >
A Newton County man who went missing under suspicious circumstances while fishing on the bridge at Conley Ditch Road has been found dead, according to his family.More >
The man who stopped to talk with CBS46 News about MARTA expansion in Gwinnett County as he was allegedly in between bank robberies appeared in court Thursday morning.More >
Many living in neighborhoods along the Chattahoochee River in Atlanta's northwest corner have branded themselves as the "upper-west side." The label has bumped up housing prices and attracted plenty of new business.More >
