Father of son in need of kidney to get several tests Friday

Anthony Dickerson, father of two year-old toddler A.J. Burgess, is a perfect match for his son who is in desperate need of a kidney transplant.

Back in October, doctors scheduled the transplant after Dickerson was matched as a donor. But Emory Hospital put the procedure on hold after doctors became worried about Dickerson's parole status. They were unsure that he may not follow through with pre and post surgery guidelines that are crucial to the success of the transplant.

Several protests were held as a result, one in which people marched into Emory Hospital and demanded to meet with the CEO of Emory Healthcare. A.J.'s parents thanked everyone for their support.

"I just want to thank everybody for your support and to continue to pray for us so we can go ahead and get this process over with," said mother Carmellia Burgess.

"I just want to say thank you to the community we couldn't have done it without you guys and continue to keep us in your prayers. I'm not stopping until my son is transplanted," said Dickerson.

Doctors have allowed A.J. to go home and he's on antibiotics to make sure that's he's healthy enough when and if his father is cleared.

