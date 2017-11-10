Snack maker Little Debbie to discontinue popular treat - CBS46 News

Snack maker Little Debbie to discontinue popular treat

By WGCL Digital Team
So which one will it be? Snack maker Little Debbie says it is getting rid of one of its most popular items but didn't say exactly which one it would be.

The company tweeted a picture with four items, Christmas Tree Cakes, Nutty Buddy, Oatmeal Creme Pies and Honey Buns, with a caption that read "One Gotta Go Forever."

So which one do you think it will be? Vote in our online poll!

